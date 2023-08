The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual $10,000 raffle. Tickets cost $100. Only 350 tickets will be sold.

The raffle is a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit that provides programs and services for Island businesses.

Tickets are available for purchase at mvy.com, by phone, or on Venmo.

Several Island businesses are sponsoring the raffle, including Stop & Shop, Harbor View Hotel, and the Steamship Authority.

The raffle drawing will take place on Sept. 6.