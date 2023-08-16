Court Report: July 20 – August 4, 2023

July 20

Keith E. Bassett, West Tisbury; 53, distributing Class D drug, in possession of Class D drug to distribute: continued to pretrial hearing.

Keith E. Bassett, West Tisbury; 53, violating abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing with bail set at $300 cash and $3,000 surety, with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim and to abide by all active restraining order conditions.

Keith E. Bassett, West Tisbury; 53, possessing ammunition without FID card, possessing firearm without FID card, improper storage of firearm: continued to pretrial hearing, with bail set at $1,000 cash and $10,000 surety.

August 3

Diana M. Lozano, Edgartown; 39, assault and battery on family/household member, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property worth up to $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 4

Filipe Reinoso, Bourne; 34, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: case closed.

Stephanie O. Darko, Bronx, N.Y.; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs by Sept. 8.