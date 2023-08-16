Edgartown: South Beach, The Anchors, Camp Jabberwocky, and Illumination Night

Welcome to the busiest week of the year on M.V.! The number of people on this wee bit of sand in the ocean is astounding. I’m surprised we don’t sink. I confess that I spent the last couple of weeks up in Maine, and it was lovely to get away and relax. What they referred to as “crowded” was downright peaceful and quiet from our point of view. Ha-ha. It’s all about perspective, I reckon. We hiked, we swam, we admired the glorious views of Acadia and Cadillac Mountain, and enjoyed some family time. Re-entry during this crazy week has been tough. I don’t want to go anywhere. Alas, life requires shopping and working, and other such endeavors. It’s time to heed my own advice: Leave early, make sure I have extra time, breathe, and be kind and patient.

I received an email from a woman who enjoyed her Island vacation a week or so ago. Marci said that one of the moments of excitement was when they were at South Beach and she saw a fin in the water not far from her husband, and swimming in his direction. She yelled, “Shark!” and he safely got out of the water, as did some other folks in hearing distance. She said it was a really scary moment, and she mentioned it to one of the beach monitors, who thought it was likely a brown shark, and didn’t seem overly worried. Given beach closings on the Cape and other areas for shark sightings, she was a bit surprised that the beach wasn’t closed for swimming for awhile, but nonetheless, was happy that nothing came of it, and certainly has a good story to tell about what they did on their summer vacation.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Kiely Rigali, Jennifer Rose, and Katharine Poole on August 14, Amy Rezendes Del Torto on August 16, and Robin Davies and Jessica Francis on August 20.

Schools open on Sept. 5 this year. I have to say, I’m a little nervous about not heading into school for the first time in 15 years. It would be one thing if I was going off on a sabbatical somewhere, and not on the Island. But to be here and working other jobs seems a little topsy-turvy to me as we head into the school season. I’m kind of an old dog learning some new tricks, and I have to admit that that isn’t the easiest thing to do anymore. I will miss my students and friends, but the opportunity and timing seemed right for a leave of absence. But old routines still feel safer and more comfortable.

The Edgartown Council on Aging is a partner of the Greater Boston Food Bank. Income-eligible people may pick up food at the Anchors. Call Donna at 508-627-4368 to arrange a pickup date and time for dry, canned, frozen, and fresh food, and toiletries for people in need. Frozen soups and meals are also available everyday for a fee. Soups are two for $5, and meals are $5 each. They do limit the soup and meals to four per person.

On Friday, August 18, the Tabernacle hosts “Black Authors of the Vineyard” from 10 am until 2 pm. Meet and greet authors Nicole Edmonds, Jocelyn Coleman Walton, James Thomas, Bettye Foster Baker, Constance Wheat Batty, Jennifer Smith Turner, Leutrell Osborne, and Faith Mitchell, while enjoying the music of Ernest Perry.

The annual 5K for Camp Jabberwocky is on Saturday, August 19, at the FARM Institute at 9:15 am. You can preregister for $25, or register the day of for $30. The kids’ half-mile Fun Run is at 8:45 am, and costs $10. It’s a great cause and a fun time. Register today at campjabberwocky.org/5k.

We are readying our little cottage for Illumination Night on Wednesday. We bought some new lights, and are going through the lanterns to see what ones we want to hang and where we want to hang them. Amelia is always good at decorations. She has a good eye for those things. Right now it’s looking like the weather will cooperate, though Friday looks iffy for the fireworks. Fingers crossed for both events, and the fair as well.

That’s all for now. Have a great week. Enjoy some of the fun if you can. Or if you are like many, lay low and stay away from all the craziness, if you prefer. Whatever you do, stay safe, be kind, and have patience.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.