Farm tour and wagon ride

Those who are curious about farm animals and farm life can come explore the FARM Institute on this guided tour. Participants can get up close with the animals, and explore the farm’s Friendship Garden to see what’s growing. The program includes a 30-minute guided walking tour and a wagon ride to see the Katama plains and the animals grazing there. Due to limited wagon space, preregistration is encouraged. The program is weather-dependent, and prices are $3 for a member adult; $5 for a member child, and $6 for a nonmember adult; $10 for a nonmember child.