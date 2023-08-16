Oak Bluffs: Annual fireworks, quilts exhibit, piano concert, and Islanders Write

“This too shall pass.” –Rita Metayer

My mom did not originate this saying, but she quoted it a lot, and it stayed with me. I discovered that it came from a Persian fable about the temporary nature of the human experience. It was translated by an English poet in the 19th century, and became known even more famously when Abraham Lincoln used it in a speech in 1859. My mom would say it mostly during hard times, but it applies to all moments of life, both joyous and sad. It reminds us to appreciate the wonderful times and have faith during the difficult times.

Here come the Oak Bluffs fireworks! The event we love, and also slightly dread because it signals summer’s end. The band concert begins at 8 pm; the fireworks will light up the sky starting around 9 pm. Parking is available in Waban Park and Washington Park, but as you may have noticed already, there is NO parking along side streets in Oak Bluffs from Wednesday until Saturday. You can stake your spot on the park after 3:30, and please remember to “carry in, carry out” at Ocean Park. See you at this celebration of summer!

In 2019, the Mariposa Museum and World Cultural Center opened in Oak Bluffs, with a Women of Color Quilting Network show called “And Still We Rise.” It was an amazing collection of rich stories told through fiber arts and quilts. This year, they have just opened an exhibit called “Stitching Time: The Social Justice Collaborative Quilts Project,” which highlights quilts created by men who are incarcerated at Angola Prison in Louisiana. The incredible works of art included recorded interviews with the artists, and together tell stories of people who feel forgotten. The show is up through October. The Mariposa is also hosting art shows and events; check its website for all the info: mariposamuseum.org.

David Crohan will be performing a special concert for the community at the Edgartown library on August 22 at 8 pm. The concert will be inside, on the piano he donated to the library. He is looking forward to being back on-Island, and playing some favorite music from David’s Island House days. Before the concert, Workman Song will perform on the lawn from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 19, brings the “Run for Jabberwocky” 5K and Fun Run to support Camp Jabberwocky. With your registration fee of $25, you can run, walk, or roll in the 5K race that starts at 9 am, or for $10, participate in the Fun Run at 8:45 am. And you get a cool T shirt! The start and finish line is at the FARM Institute in Katama. Your registration fee and all donations received will directly benefit the camp, which is the longest running summer camp for people with disabilities. The campers at Jabberwocky are an integral part of the Vineyard community — they participate in all the summer fun, they bring joy everywhere they go, and they get to enjoy some freedom from the confines their disabilities bring to their life. Camp is FREE for all participants, so your donations make the magic possible. For more info, see campjabberwocky.org. Let’s go!

“Islanders Write” is at Featherstone starting, Sunday, August 20, at 6:30 pm, and running through Monday, August 21. This free event features writers with Island ties talking about their work, and offering workshops on all aspects of being a writer. The panel discussions range from “Writers on Strike: What’s Happening in Hollywood” to “Politics and the Press,” and the lineup includes writers of all ages and genres.

Also at Featherstone, Entrain will play on the outdoor stage on Monday, August 21. Music starts at 6 pm. Thanks again to Ann Smith and staff for hosting these magical musical evenings!

Summer birthdays include Chick Stapleton and dearly missed Jena Pothier on the 17th.

Happy birthday to Shaina Zacharski on the 18th;. Dion Alley and Becky Rogers celebrate on the 19th, and my neighbor Alyssa DaSilva shares the 20th with Marilyn Wey. Erin deBettencourt’s day is the 23rd.

Hope you enjoy the biggest week of summer. Be careful and kind out there.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.