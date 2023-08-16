Real Estate Transactions: August 7 – 11, 2023

Chilmark

August 9, Elizabeth Bennet LLC sold 31 Cross Rip Lane to DLHO LLC for $995,000.

Edgartown

August 10, Richard S. Dubin, trustee of 2 Bennett Way Realty Trust, sold 2 Bennett Way to Robert T. Flores for $3,300,000.

August 11, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 417 Week 41 to Daniel J. Larkosh for $3,500.

Tisbury

August 10, Maria Eleni Constantine and Jonathan L. Abram, trustees of Separate Lifetime Trust for Maria Eleni Constantine under the Helene L. Constantine Revocable Trust, sold 38 Pilot Hill Lane at 32.48 percent interest to Eleni Maria Constantine, trust of Separate Lifetime Trust for Eleni Maria Constantine under Helene L. Constantine Revocable Trust, for $355,632.69.