Anita Wilson, 81, of Oak Bluffs, passed away on August 20, 2023.

She is survived by her children, Amy Wallace, Jeremy Wallace, and Kevin Wallace; her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Michael Golden; and her grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Olivia, Aiden, and Kina.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Her funeral services will be held privately by her family.