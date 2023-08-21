Celebrating summer with a bang

1 of 6

Big crowds came out Saturday evening for the Oak Bluffs Fireworks, which were postponed from Friday due to weather.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle said that the night went smoothly. He said that while there was a big crowd, there were seemingly smaller numbers compared to prior years, possibly because of the postponement. But all went well, according to the chief.

“We had a good handle on things and people behaved accordingly,” Searle said. “It was a nice, family event; the way it should be.“

The annual event is sponsored by the Town of Oak Bluffs with help from many donations.