Frances E. Maciel passed away on May 25, 2023, at Windemere Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Oak Bluffs. Fran was 89.

Fran was born on Jan. 29,1934, in Bronx, N.Y., the second child of Stephen J. and Kathleen (Murphy) Curtin. Her family later settled in Boston, and Fran attended Roxbury High School.

Fran was the proud mother of four children, Corinne, Karen, Stephen, and Kristine. She enjoyed the pleasures of a growing family, with birthdays, holidays, and social activities. She was a loving grandmother to Kara, Matthew, Shannon, Katie, Jackie, Stephanie, Aisling, and Kerianne. She loved to tell stories, and enjoyed reading stories with them. She was a loving great-grandmother to Kendall, Jack, Jake, Carter, Liam, and Arden. She greatly enjoyed the summer visits of friends and family, spent relaxing at State Beach. She loved the winter holidays with family gatherings, gift-giving, and the joy of decorating her home.

Fran was employed as a receptionist In the office of Dr. Russell S. Hoxsie. While working in his office, she stated, she was able to get help, and was grateful to AA and friends in the recovery community.

Fran started working part-time in local stores when her children were in school. This led to a long career in retail, working in stores along Vineyard Haven’s Main Street. These included the Sea Chest, C.B. Stark Jewelers, Mardell’s Gift Shop, Murray’s of the Vineyard, and Rainy Day. While employed at Murray’s, she also served as the Estée Lauder cosmetic consultant for the store. She had loved the cosmetic line for years, and was proud to be its consultant.

Fran is survived by her four children, Corinne Medeiros, Karen Lobdell, Stephen Hopp, and Kristine Hopp; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Richard J. Curtin, and many nieces and nephews. Fran was predeceased by her husband, William F. Maciel; and her former spouse, Alfred H. Hopp; her parents; and her siblings, Kathleen Reynolds, Christopher Curtin, Stephen J. Curtin, John A. Curtin, Virginia McIntrye, Noreen Curtin, Patrick Curtin, and Charles Curtin.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 11 am. A gathering at State Beach will follow after the service, as Fran wished.

Donations may be made to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, 111 Edgartown Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapman Funerals in Oak Bluffs. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.