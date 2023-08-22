John Henry Rollins (“Jack”) passed away on August 21, 2023, at the Henrietta Brewer House in Vineyard Haven. He was 86 years old.

Jack was born on May 23, 1937, in Providence, R.I., to Mary Meegan Rollins and John Arthur Rollins. He was their youngest child.

The Rollins family spent their summers in Oak Bluffs. There Jack met his future bride, Julia Hurley, and the two were married in Oak Bluffs on June 20, 1959. While Jack’s 30-year career moved the family to various places throughout the Northeast and Midwest, he and Julie always considered the Island to be their home.

Jack graduated from the College of The Holy Cross in 1959. Upon graduation he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving assignments at Quantico and Camp Lejeune until the summer of 1961. Jack proudly and happily served all of his civilian career at Sears, Roebuck & Co., where he held retail management roles of increasing responsibility, followed by 15 years at the Sears headquarters in Chicago, Ill. His ultimate role was corporate executive assistant to the chairman of Sears.

In retirement, Jack and Julie spent some years in Venice, Fla. Following Julie’s death, Jack returned to the Vineyard to live year-round in 2010, to be with his many relatives and friends. He found satisfaction in volunteering for several Island organizations, including the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Elder Services, and the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group. For several years, Jack put his considerable local knowledge to use volunteering in the Visitor Information Booth in Oak Bluffs.

Jack is survived by his son, Peter John Rollins and his wife, Amy, of Lincolnville, Maine. He is also survived by grandchildren Erin Rollins, Benjamin Rollins, Juliana Larson, and Meghan Larson; sister Mary Claire Hagan and husband George; brother Paul Rollins; sister-in-law Patricia Hurley Alley and her husband Kerry Alley. He was predeceased by his wife Julie in 2007, and daughter Jennifer Gail in 2010.

A celebration of Jack’s life is being planned by the family at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 2214, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, or online at mvcancersupport.org.