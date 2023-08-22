Man arrested for property damage, break ins

A number of Edgartown residents have reported thousands of dollars’ worth of damages as a result of a 24-year-old man’s alleged crime spree.

Early Sunday morning last week, Edgartown Police responded to reports of a man who had allegedly broken into the Edgartown Inn and began threatening staff members.

According to Inn staff, the man had disconnected all the cameras and internet to the building before trying to dispose of some of the equipment in a toilet.

Upon his arrest, the man, identified as Radu-George Radoi, admitted to police that in addition to vandalizing Inn property, he’d also shattered car windows, damaged doors, and broken into downtown residences, where he consumed the occupant’s expensive liquor.

Radoi told police that after drinking at the Town Bar Saturday night, he walked toward downtown Edgartown where he made entry into a residence which he said he believed to be owned by a friend.

Upon leaving the residence, he acquired a flagpole and “proceeded to smash the windows of residences and cars in the area,” police reports say.

At around 3 am, Radoi was seen on surveillance cameras entering the Faraway Hotel (previously known as the Kelley House) where he allegedly stole a housekeeper’s keycard and attempted to enter an occupied hotel room multiple times, before the hotel guest demanded that he leave.

Following his arrest, Radoi was transported to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for an involuntary mental health evaluation.

With eight victims listed on the incident reports, he is allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars of damage to property.

Radoi is now facing a slew of charges including breaking and entering, defacing property, assault, and resisting arrest.