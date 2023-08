Rock and roll your way down to Beach Road Weekend for the musical event of the summer. Headline acts include Bon Iver, Mumford & Sons, and Leon Bridges. This three-day must-see concert series takes place from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27. This event at Veterans Memorial Park is selling out quickly, so if you want to secure your spot, make sure to get tickets ASAP. Tickets can be purchased at beachroadweekend.com.