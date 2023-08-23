Adelyn Joy Rebello

Tessa Rebello and Jame Rebello of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Adelyn Joy Rebello, on August 14, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Adelyn weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Wade Everett Parker

Keelan Parker and Mike Parker of Aquinnah announce the birth of a son, Wade Everett Parker, on August 15, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Wade weighed 7 pounds, 6.7 ounces.

Lanna Leah Alves Pereira

Maria Luisa Pereira and Gelso Pereira of Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Lanna Leah Alves Pereira, on August 16, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Lanna weighed 8 pounds, 1.1 ounces.

Cora Kathleen Sullivan-Doyle

Anne Sullivan and Wesley Doyle of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Cora Kathleen Sullivan-Doyle, on August 14, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cora weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces.

Malachi Anthony Douglas

Kaycee Smith and Ian Douglas of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Malachi Anthony Douglas, on August 17, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Malachi weighed 8 pounds.