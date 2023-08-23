Chilmark: Honoring pets, Douglas West, Simon Gallery, and author talks

Paul Robeson

By Gwendolyn Brooks, 1970

That time

we all heard it,

cool and clear,

cutting across the hot grit of the day.

The major Voice.

The adult Voice

forgoing Rolling River,

forgoing tearful tale of bale and barge

and other symptoms of an old despond.

Warning, in music-words

devout and large,

that we are each other’s

harvest:

we are each other’s

business:

we are each other’s

magnitude and bond.

It seemed as if we all took time out this week for the fair. The hall displayed entries that were exquisite, brilliant, and sometimes hysterical. It almost makes us cry to see the yummy baked goods behind glass, knowing that only the judges get to taste.

I love the joy of recognizing one another as we drop off our entries, in the flurry of the fair’s many offerings, and at pickup. These are magical moments.

Judy Golden’s beautiful jars sported first-place ribbons for corn, pickled Morning Glory beets, tomato sauce, green beans and cherries in wine sauces. Her applesauce with maple syrup made my mouth water. It won second place. Her jar of local nectarines received an honorable mention and a note saying, “Remove skin.” It can be hard to know what the judges are looking for.

Sunday, August 27, at 10 am, the Chilmark Community Church is offering a short memorial service to honor beloved pets. I recently lost my service dog, and appreciate the offering of this gathering where we can share our grief and love with others. We are encouraged to bring a photo or remembrance for this time of celebration. The Rev. Charlotte has invited special guests who have been a part of the Island pet community — vets, techs, animal control officers, the M.V. Animal Shelter, and is encouraging us to spread the word. All are welcome.

There are only two more Tuesday Lobster Roll nights, 4:30 to 6:30 pm, and we look forward to seeing you on the terrace behind the church.

Last week Irene Ziebarth hosted a beautiful celebration of the Vineyard life of her husband, Douglas West, at Farm Neck Golf Club, The emcee was Jennifer Blum, chair of the Vineyard Conservation Society. A pipe major of the Highland Light Scottish Pipe Band played. Doug’s nephew, the Rev. Brian West, Doug Thompson, and Dr. Jordan Cohen spoke, Jack Fructman read Brendan O’Neill’s remarks, Phil Wallis, and Carole Simpson also shared stories of his life and character. This week, with her son, Rob Ziebarth and his partner, Sadia Raoufi, visiting from California, Irene put his cremains in the Abel’s Hill Cemetery. Doug’s life was well-lived and well-remembered.

Last Sunday, I stopped by Ronni Simon’s gallery. The gallery is open Saturday and Sunday, 11 am to 4 pm, and by appointment. Her phone number is 508-325-2242. It is a treat to drive up and see the Gallery sign leaning on her front steps. Her jewelry and sculptures glisten, and Peter’s fabulous and immediately recognizable photos welcome you. His book “Martha’s Vineyard: To Everything There Is a Season,” with words by Geraldine Brooks and Stephen Davis, combined with his photos, captures what we treasure about life on the Island. You can also find his books down-Island at the Bunch of Grapes and Edgartown Books. Ronni has gone through her glass beads, and is offering a bunch for sale, as well as an interesting assortment of yarns. We are grateful that Ronni has continued Peter’s calendar. They are available through her gallery, up-Island at Alley’s and Conroy’s, and a few other outlets.

Chilmark Library is offering two wonderful author events. On Saturday, August 26, at 4 pm, “The Language of Trees,” an author talk with Katie Holten.

Katie’s book invites us to discover an unexpected and imaginative language so we can better read and write about the natural world around us, and reclaim our relationship with it. This is a gorgeously illustrated and thoughtful collection that features an introduction from Ross Gay, and writings from more than 50 contributors, including Ursula K. Le Guin, Ada Limón, Robert Macfarlane, Zadie Smith, and Radiohead. Holten is an artist and activist. If she could be a tree, she would be an oak.

On Wednesday, August 30, at 5 pm, Katherine Sherbrooke presents her historical novel of Hollywood and Broadway, “The Hidden Life of Aster Kelly.”

It’s 1948 and Aster Kelly leaves New York City modeling behind for Hollywood, determined to realize her dream of designing clothes. Desperate for work, she takes on a job as a stand-in model for Lauren Bacall. Told in two timelines, sweeping from New York to Los Angeles, and from San Francisco to Martha’s Vineyard, the book explores timely themes. This is her third novel.

I am catching my breath, and later this week will review the fair results, so I can more fully acknowledge Chilmarkers’ awards and entries.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.