Edgartown: Beach Road concerts, South Beach cleanup, and Vanessa the serpent

We did it. We made it through last week. With all the rainy and cloudy days, traffic was a bear, and it seemed like people were everywhere. I, for one, am super-proud of us all.

Illumination Night was great fun this year. We had a big crowd at our little cottage, and of course, a huge crowd wandering around the Campgrounds admiring the beauty of the night. My sister, Pam, and my niece, Evie, joined us this year for the first time, and got to see the event “from the inside,” helping to set up and hang the lanterns and lights, and then enjoying the evening with new friends and visitors. It was great to have them here for a few days. And fun for Evie to experience Illumination Night for the first time.

As I write this, the Oak Bluffs fireworks are set to go off tonight, one day later than expected due to the weather. I will be working, so won’t be attending. It will be interesting to hear how the crowd is affected by the rain delay. Will there be fewer people than normal? I feel badly for the people who come to stay for this week who hope to enjoy the trifecta of Illumination Night, the fair, and the fireworks.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Chris Mara on August 21, and Shay Sullivan on August 22.

Of course, the next big event here is Beach Road Weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. So the crowds won’t be all gone just yet. I myself stay away from the event, mainly because I’m not a fan of big crowds, but I have lots of friends and family going. I’m sure it will be a great time.

On Saturday, August 26, from 8 to 10 am, South Beach is the place to go for the Beach BeFrienders Beach Cleanup. Beach BeFrienders is a collaboration of the Vineyard Conservation Society, Island libraries, Island DWPs, and the M.V. Refuse District, and is dedicated to tending our beloved Island beaches. Both the Left and Right Fork will have supplies ready for volunteers. Dairy Queen ice cream coins are offered to participating children under 12. Additionally, the Trustees have offered to drive 12 volunteers to Wasque for beach cleanup. Instead of going to South Beach, you’d head down to the Chappy Ferry at 8, and be driven back to the ferry when the cleanup event ends. Go to bit.ly/TTOR_Wasque_Cleanup to sign up for the Wasque cleanup.

Amelie Loyot will be signing her book, “Vanessa: The Sea Serpent of Martha’s Vineyard,” at Edgartown Books on Saturday, August 26, from 2 to 4 pm.

The M.V. Oar and Paddle Regatta is on August 27, at 9 am. Hosted by Island Spirit Kayak from its location on Sengekontacket Pond (by the little bridge), the event raises money for the Friends of Sengekontacket and cleaner water. The fee to enter the 2.4-mile race is $50, and you can register at islandspiritkayak.com.

Congratulations to Isabella Francis Espino, the 7-year-old granddaughter of Donald Ward. Isabella entered her eggs from Dr. Doolittle Farm in the fair for the first time, and received a first place and a second place prize. Way to go, Isabella.

Missis Biskis will be playing at the Edgartown library on Tuesday, August 29, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Enjoy live music on the library lawn. There’s a different band weekly, and all shows are family-friendly and free. Bring a blanket and make it a picnic, or just come for the show.

Also at the library on Wednesday mornings, from 10 am to noon is “Mah Jongg for Beginners” (or a refresher). Learn the fundamentals of American Mah Jongg, a social, challenging game that requires practice, strategy, and some luck.

That about does it, as my dad used to say. A busy week always means a quiet week for the column. Don’t forget to share your news with me, to share with the readers. They tell me they love to read the anecdotes and joyous moments that you share with me. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.