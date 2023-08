Help preserve the Island’s beaches, and come join a cleanup effort organized by Beach BeFrienders. On Saturday, August 26, from 8 to 10 am at Edgartown’s South Beach, you can do your part to take care of the beaches that make Martha’s Vineyard the special place that it is. Kids under 12 who help out will get Dairy Queen ice cream coins. Cleanup kits are available at Edgartown library.