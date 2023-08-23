M.V. Sound Fest coming to the Cove

1 of 4

Phil Da Rosa and friends are organizing another family-friendly M.V. Sound Fest on Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Cove in Vineyard Haven. Music kicks off at 2 pm and goes until 10 pm.

The headliner is popular reggae artist Anthony B, and local artists performing include Workman Song, Rose Guerin, Dock Dance Band, DeeJay Supa Ricky Prime, and DJ D-DUB. Vermont-based hip-hop artist Mister Burns will also perform, and there will be another extra special guest announced this weekend.

The first M.V. Sound Fest took place at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs in 2014, with a focus on Island musicians. Da Rosa says that the primary focus is still local music, local food, and artisan vendors. (Confirmed vendors include Chef Deon, Fat Cat Seeds, and Maple Mehndi henna, with more to be announced.)

“We have typically brought in nationally or internationally touring bands to pump up attendance to these shows, and these past few events we’ve been focusing on reggae headliners,” Da Rosa says. “This event on Sept. 3 showcases Anthony B, an internationally known reggae giant, and the rest of the lineup is filled out with some amazing local talent, with one Vermont-based hip-hop artist. We also have one very special guest artist that we’ll be announcing this coming Sunday afternoon, so stay tuned for that!”

Tickets are now on sale for $40, and will be $50 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3P6Bu01. Kids 12 and under are free.