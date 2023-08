Buckle up for a drive-in screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at Circuit Arts and YMCA drive-in on Friday, August 25. The movie is voiced by Chris Pratt, Anna Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black, and follows the journey of Brooklyn plumbers Mario and Luigi, who accidentally find themselves in an alternate (Nintendo) universe after falling while trying to fix a water main leak. Gates open at 6:45 pm, and the film starts around 7:45 pm.