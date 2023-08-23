Online Modern Novel Study Group, hosted by the West Tisbury library

1 of 4

Join the Online Modern Novel Study Group for an informal discussion with committed readers who want to better understand each book’s history, context, assumptions, and importance. This study group is free, open to the public, and meets via Zoom.

The group will meet on the third Thursday of every month, from September to June, 10:30 am to 12 pm. Members of the group can expect to read one novel each month, and to share responsibility for introducing books and leading discussions. Novels can be requested

from any of the Island libraries. This discussion group is co-organized by Professor Emeritus at Swarthmore College Philip Weinstein. He will not lecture or formally teach the group, but Philip will be an active member.

The Online Modern Novel Study Group’s 2023–24 schedule

Sept. 21, Kate Chopin, “The Awakening” (1899)

Oct. 19, Sherwood Anderson, “Winesburg, Ohio” (1919)

Nov. 16, F. Scott Fitzgerald, “The Great Gatsby” (1925)

Dec. 14, (Note: Second Thursday.) Ernest Hemingway, “The Sun Also Rises” (1926)

Jan. 18, Zora Neale Hurston, "Their Eyes Were Watching God" (1937)

Feb. 15, Vladimir Nabokov, “Lolita” (1955)

March 21, John Updike, “Rabbit, Run” (1960)

April 18, Saul Bellow, “Herzog” (1964)

May 16, Toni Morrison, “Sula” (1973)

June 20, Maxine Hong Kingston, “The Woman Warrior” (1976)

Space is limited. If you are interested in becoming a member in this group, contact co-organizer Jeff Nason. You can reach him at 617-285-3160, or at jnasonmd@gmail.com. For more information about this event, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.