Real Estate Transactions: August 14 – 18, 2023

Aquinnah

August 16, Timothe Litt sold 8 Harpoon Hollow to Gary J. Haley for $1,600,000

August 18, Karen D. Burke and Fain S. Hackney, trustees of 27 Aquinnah Circle Nominee Trust, sold 27 Aquinnah Circle to Native Land Conservancy Inc. for $2,000,000.

Chilmark

August 15, Heather Arno sold 276 South Road to Sarah N. Krulwich, Thea Krulwich, and William A. Powell III for $1,950,000.

Edgartown

August 15, Mark Hess, Jason Mark-Kelly, Cornelius J. Moriarty III, Maria Ventura, and Arthur Smadbeck, trustees of Edgartown Affordable Housing Trust Fund, sold Twenty Second Street South to Brendan Long and Kesia Long for $460,000.

August 17, Laura K. Bailey and Jenise M. Barnhouse, trustees of Bailhouse Realty Trust, sold 20 Meetinghouse Village Way to Gary A. Daula for $1,140,000.

August 18, Joao Paulo Vasconcelos and Megan Vasconcelos sold 3 Fifteenth St. South to Millers Unlimited Properties LLC for $1,225,000.

August 18, Susan Martone sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Units 459 & 463 Week 15 to Kenann F. McKenzie-Defranza and Andrew J.M. McKenzie-Defranza for $600.

Oak Bluffs

August 14, Tracey Turner and Paul Turner, trustees of Turner Family Revocable Trust, sold 9 Brunswick Ave. to Matthew Pierce and Brianna M. Pierce for $975,000.

August 17, Allen Gregory sold 50 Grovedale Road to 50 Grovedale LLC for $1,010,000.

Tisbury

August 15, Robin R. Kirkpatrick, trustee of Robin Kirkpatrick Revocable Trust, sold 53 Grove Ave. with a 50 percent undivided interest to Melissa S. Rogers, trustee of the Melissa S. Rogers Revocable Trust, for $700,000.

August 15, Christopher G. Thurber and Amy C. Kazlauskas sold 84 Pine Tree Road to Jennifer B. Macfarlane and Ian A. Macfarlane for $829,000.

August 17, Dunn Family LLC sold 8 Union Court Unit B and 0 Old Stone Condo to Christopher Finney and Diane Finney for $640,000.

West Tisbury

August 17, Peter H. Woodin and Beryl Jones-Woodin sold 25 Plum Bush Point Road to James R. Murrin, trustee of James R. Murrin Revocable Trust Agreement, for $1,250,000.