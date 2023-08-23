What’s happening at the West Tisbury library

On Friday, August 25, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly continues teaching an all-levels virtual “Kripalu Flow Yoga Class” via Zoom. Visit wholesomemv.com to sign up. At 10:30 am, head to the library for “Music with Maryse,” a weekly child-centered music time with Maryse Smith. Instruments will be provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. No signup is required for this event. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky leads her online “Balance Class” on Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

On Saturday, August 26, from 10:30 am to 3 pm, guests can visit the family craft table in the children’s room. Then, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm, there is a presentation about the making of the film “Eskawata Kayawai.” The film’s director, Lara Jacoski, will share her backstage insights and stories, with pictures and anecdotes of her relationship with the Huni Kuin people. Jacoski spent more than six years during film production with the ancestral guardians of the forest.

On Monday, August 28, at 10:30 am, the library hosts “Moving Stories for Kids.” Bring a story to life in an untraditional storytime with Claire Page. Read a book together, collect observations, play a game or two, then create a dance together based on your findings. From 3 to 5 pm, join the library for “Switch Games” in the young adult room. (This program is for ages 8 and up.)

For information about these and other events, visit westtisburylibrary.org/publiclibrary.