Real Estate Confidential: The new homes on Martha’s Vineyard

Real Estate Confidential is a biweekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider information on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

As you travel around the Island these days, you can see new construction everywhere you look. Nothing compares to the look and feel of a new home with the quality construction you expect. As I review costs over the years and compare the current market, new construction can come at a price. Even at the lower end, you will find quality finishes, and in many cases of late, with air-conditioning or mini-splits at a minimum. You are never far from a beach or a boat landing, and at the upper end of the price curve, you can find large waterfront homes that include swimming pools.

Incredible beaches, gorgeous architecture, and welcoming neighbors are all big selling points for Martha’s Vineyard. It consists of six towns—Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, West Tisbury, Vineyard Haven, Chilmark, and Aquinnah—where you can find contemporary homes that are as breathtaking as the landscaping and the natural features that surround them.

The new homes you’ll discover on Martha’s Vineyard are as unique and stylish as the area’s residents. Typically featuring styling touches from postmodernism and deconstructivism, the Island’s new homes are also as diverse as the personalities of the people who live in them.

For many buyers, Katama is the place to be for proximity to South Beach and easy access to town. Somerset is an exclusive five-home luxury enclave perfectly located between Edgartown Village and South Beach, and developed by Stanmar, owners of the Winnetu Oceanside Resort. Thoughtfully designed by noted architect Dudley Cannada, each home will be perfectly designed for indoor-outdoor summer living and entertaining, peaceful relaxation, working from home, and comfortable spaces conducive to hosting and entertaining family and friends. The beautifully designed interiors will feature a fresh coastal style and will evoke a sense of casual Island living and barefoot elegance.

The home at 40 Edgewood Drive provides an opportunity for a new, custom-built Edgartown home at what has become a reasonable cost with pre-construction pricing. The home is sited on a level, but slightly elevated, lot of more than half an acre in Sandy Valley, tucked away in a lovely, quiet neighborhood, only a short drive to town and abutting an acre of common land. The home includes the much sought for ground-floor primary, ensuite bedroom and a second-floor office.

The new construction at 9 Hollow Way provides all the bedrooms you could need, with five in the main house and one in the guest quarters, and a total 6 bathrooms. With 3,186 square feet of living space and priced at $3,199,000, the value is quickly apparent for a new home on Martha’s Vineyard. The property has been laid out to allow for a pool with lovely hardscape and dramatic landscaping, and it’s minutes to Farm Neck Sanctuary, and a short distance to Sengekontacket Pond and downtown Edgartown.

The grand colonial style retreat with a 20×30-foot gunite pool at 31 West Tisbury Road is a short stroll to all the advantages of Edgartown village living. This gracious home features an open-designed floor plan much in demand for entertaining and more casual living. A study/office is located off the main living area, offering a quiet place to read, watch television, or work from home. The home features a total of five bedrooms, including two first-floor bedroom suites, plus a detached Carriage House with a bonus room and a half bath. This property is being offered TURNKEY with all furnishings and contents.

