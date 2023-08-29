Rita I. Meyer

Rita I. (Decosta) Meyer, 90, died on May 14, 2023, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, after an accidental fall.

Rita was born in Oak Bluffs on March 20, 1933. She lived briefly in Germany when her ex-husband was stationed there, returning to Martha’s Vineyard and living in Vineyard Haven for most of her adult life. Rita made many good friends on Martha’s Vineyard during her early years working as a waitress at the ArtCliff Diner, and later as a cashier at Cronig’s Market for more than 20 years. She greatly enjoyed baking birthday and special-occasion cakes for her friends and family, and was a very talented knitter, making detailed designs and patterns on sweaters, afghans, and baby outfits that she gave to friends and family, and donated to charity.

During the past year, Rita lived at Royal Nursing Home in Falmouth, where she was active in the many activities they offer, and was always happy when her Vineyard friends and family visited.

Rita was predeceased by her father, Thomas Decosta; her mother, Bertha Mae (Duart) Decosta; and her sister Bertha. She was also predeceased by Albert Hansen, her beloved companion of more than 30 years.

All friends and family are invited to a memorial service for Rita at the Chapman Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2:45 pm officiated by the Rev. Paul Fedak. A visitation period will begin at 2 pm.

