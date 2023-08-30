Adam Pereira Rocha

Bella Pereira and Arthur Rocha of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Adam Pereira Rocha, on August 21, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Adam weighed 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces.

Everett Louis Nagengast

Tiffany Johnson and Derek Nagengast of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Everett Louis Nagengast, on August 24, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Everett weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Cecilia Dos Santos Parlote

Nathielle Parlote and Edmonlucas Parlote of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Cecilia Dos Santos Parlote, on August 22, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cecilia weighed 6 pounds, 0.47 ounces.