Court Report: August 18 – 24, 2023

August 18

Agrimax Dasilva, Vineyard Haven; 30, leaving scene of property damage, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Josefa F. DeOliveira, Oak Bluffs; 65, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Douglas Deoliveira, Edgartown; 31, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Julierme T. Basilio, Oak Bluffs; 28, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violations: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Akiet A. Anderson, Vineyard Haven; 21, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from address and occupants, with no contact with occupants at address in question.

August 21

Daniel L. Serusa, Oak Bluffs; 29, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, speeding, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to probable disposition.

August 24

Geralyn W. Dreyfous, Cambridge; 61, marked lanes violation, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.