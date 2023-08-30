Falls prevention awareness on M.V. trails

1 of 2

Adults of all levels of mobility are invited to discover accessible conservation trails on Martha’s Vineyard through a series of five guided walks in September to highlight Falls Prevention Awareness Month.

Sponsored by Healthy Aging M.V., the Martha’s Vineyard Falls Prevention Coalition, and TrailsMV, the weekly walks are free and open to the public. They will take place on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 am, with a special excursion planned for Saturday, Sept. 23.

Featured properties include:

Wednesday, Sept. 6: Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Edgartown (Mass Audubon)

Wednesday, Sept. 13: Pecoy Point Preserve, Oak Bluffs (Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank)

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Sheriff’s Meadow Sanctuary, Edgartown (Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation)

Saturday, Sept. 23: A longer excursion to Mytoi Gardens on Chappy with the Trustees. Space is limited for this walk, and advance registration is required. Email lynnmarquedant@hamv.org for more information or to register.

Wednesday, Sept. 27: Polly Hill Arboretum, West Tisbury

According to a press release from TrailsMV, the walk locations were selected for their relative accessibility for people with mobility limitations, and all walks will be led by experienced conservation staff and volunteers. In addition, the Vineyard Conservation Society has donated copies of Will Flender’s guidebook, “Walking Trails of Martha’s Vineyard,” to each of the Island’s Councils on Aging.

Falls Prevention Awareness Month is a nationwide observance to raise awareness on preventing falls, reducing the risk of falls, and helping older adults live without fear of falling.

Healthy Aging M.V. (hamv.org), under the auspices of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, sponsors the M.V. Falls Prevention Coalition, a partnership of nearly two dozen organizations serving the Island’s older adults. TrailsMV, a project of Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation, is a free mobile app covering the Island’s 100-plus conservation properties. The Vineyard Conservation Society focuses on environmental protection, advocacy, and education, and is the publisher of the “Walking Trails” guidebook.