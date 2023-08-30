Gerard Morelli, 80, raised in Jamaica Plain, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home in Oak Bluffs.

A Boston College High School and Stonehill College graduate, Jerry (with a J) devoted his life to his family and education. His vocation spanned six decades where he taught and coached countless students. After a July honeymoon car trip cross-country, Jerry began his career in Shelton, Conn. However, after one year in Connecticut, Jerry landed in Dedham, where he would spend 35 years between Dedham High School and Avery Elementary School. After teaching, Jerry returned to his alma mater, BC High, where he was an assistant vice principal and later dean of students. He stayed there until his retirement in 2011.

Jerry’s love of athletics, competition, and team manifested itself in an extensive coaching career; he coached multiple sports at Dedham, Weymouth North, Curry College, and BC High. Coaching basketball was his passion. Jerry is an inductee of three Halls of Fame: Dedham, BC High, and the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches. It was a source of pride, but if it was brought up in conversation, almost assuredly not by him, he would tell you that he was very fortunate to have had great players, and was even more proud of what they became after high school. Jerry emphasized hard work and team first; he did not measure success in wins or losses, but competitive spirit, effort, and willing the best out of his players (and students). Jerry valued the relationships with his players, brotherhood of coaches, (most) referees, and school colleagues above all wins or accolades.

As proud as he was of his teams, his true source of pride was his family. After retiring from BC High, Jerry moved to Oak Bluffs, where he pursued a second love — rangering and starting at Farm Neck Golf Club. Many a day the course slowed down as Jerry would chat up anyone with a connection, and there were many. He cherished the many friendships made on Martha’s Vineyard. During his illness and many visits to doctors, despite his diagnosis, there was one common refrain: “I am so lucky to be blessed with my family …”

Jerry will be welcomed by the waiting embrace of his wife of 53 years, Marianne; youngest son, Timothy; and his parents, Angelo and Mary. Jerry was the loving father of George Morelli of Easton, Celia Gillis of Oak Bluffs, Steven Morelli of Braintree, Jerry Morelli of Williamsburg, Va., and Timothy Morelli. Jerry is survived by his brother, Richard Morelli of Yarmouth. Affectionately known as Grampy, he will be missed by his children-in-law whom he loved as his own, Peter Gillis, Jill Morelli, Lynai Morelli, and Carrie Morelli; and by his grandchildren, Peter, Marin, Mathew, James, Nicholas, Jordan, and Evynn.



Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 31, from 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is from the Hurley Currie Funeral Home, 127 South Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook, on Friday, Sept. 1, at 9:45 am, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Holbrook at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment is at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

