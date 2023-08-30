Holmes Hole season closing in

Holmes Hole had two competitive races this past week. Thursday night, 10 boats sailed the triangle in Vineyard Haven Harbor, with a windward starting leg in 10 knots of southwesterly winds. Frank Sutula’s Soma Holiday won the cup 47 seconds ahead of Beck Colson’s Silhouette, who was 15 seconds ahead of Mike Powers’ Artful Dodger in third place.

Eight boats sailed the 10-mile course across the Sound to the Cape on Sunday under lowering gray clouds that sporadically gave way to some sunshine. A surprisingly strong northeasterly wind — reaching 14 knots off and on — spurred everyone forward in a lively race. The big boats that needed the wind got it, and kept close enough to the lighter boats to score well. Tom Graham’s Encore took her adjusted rating in stride, and still managed to finish first on corrected time, just 16 seconds ahead of David McDonough’ts Trinity, which was just 13 seconds ahead of Frank Sutula’s Soma Holiday.

Only two more Holmes Hole races left this summer season, so it’s not yet time to give up hope. The competition remains tight, as the season’s winner is yet to be determined. And there’s always the “postseason” season, for those who just can’t get enough time on the water!