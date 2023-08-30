Up-Island Council on Aging: Sept. 2023

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm, closed holidays

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House!

Mondays

9:15 am: Hybrid Yoga with Martha Abbott

9 am and 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom) 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

1 pm: Parkinson’s Support Group – A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information and updated research.

4th Monday: PediCare Clinic by appointment

7 pm: Knitters Group – Contact Ginny at: islandgirlwt@gmail.com

Tuesdays

9 am and 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. Katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

11:30 am: Yoga with Kanta (Zoom). Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904

2-5 pm: Bridge. Bring a partner and email beaphear2@gmail.com to register.

Wednesdays

9:15 am: Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am: Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute up-beat program geared to new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts – come and enjoy getting your body moving!

Conni Baker Legal Clinic, by appointment, 508-477-4502

1:30 pm: MahJong – Chinese and American

3rd Wednesday, 1:30 pm: ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month … soap-making, origami, etc.

Thursdays

9 am and 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

12:30 pm: Weekly Luncheon – please pre-register by Friday at noon for the next week’s meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.00.

4:00 – 6:00 pm: M.V. Rug Hookers

Fridays

9:30 am: Hybrid Yoga with Martha Abbott

9 am and 9:35 am: Strength & Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). 30-minute classes with a mix of strength training and a little cardio. katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

1 pm: Watercolor Group – Bring your own supplies and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or a medium of your choice.

Special Events

IGI Mobile Market – Tuesdays in September from 3 – 5 pm in the Howes House parking lot.

Lobster Picnic in Menemsha – An annual Howes House event! Monday Sept. 11 at noon – $35. Must pre-register: 508-693-2896.

Derby Fish Distribution – Thursdays beginning Sept. 21 – call in the morning for pick up time – distributed weekly for the duration of the Derby.

Nairobi National Park Live Walking Tour – Tuesday Sept. 26 at 10 am. Join us at the Howes House to watch it on the big screen, or we can provide the Zoom link so you can watch from home.

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers Outreach; Fuel Assistance; SNAP; Government Surplus Food Distribution; Notary Services; Lifeline & Be Safer at Home; Durable Medical Equipment; Reassurance Phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and more!

Monthly Calendar and newsletter are available online: westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging, or call 508-693-2896 for updates.