M.V. Community Foundation appoints new chair and members

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation recently announced the appointment of Alec Walsh as the new chair of the board of directors. Walsh takes the helm from Isabelle Lew, who will continue her service as a member of the board, according to a press release from the foundation. The foundation also welcomed two new board members, Luiza Mouzinho and Christopher Celeste, “both of whom bring a wealth of experience and a passion for community engagement to the organization,” the release says.

Walsh also brings a long connection to Martha’s Vineyard, and has settled as a resident of Chilmark after a career in financial services as a partner in Harding Loevner, a global asset management firm. Walsh has already been involved with the foundation, serving on the investment committee since 2018, and joining the board in 2020. His ties to the Island and extensive financial expertise make him a natural fit for the role of board chair, the release says.

“I could not be more pleased to have Alec as our incoming board chair. He is passionate about Martha’s Vineyard and the foundation’s mission to make this a better place,” Paul Schulz, executive director of Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, said in the press release.

Isabelle Lew served for two years as board chair, and led the transition of the executive director position from Emily Bramhall to Paul Schulz in January 2023. She also oversaw the name change from the Permanent Endowment for Martha’s Vineyard to the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, to coincide with the expanded mission.

Originally from Rio de Janeiro, Luiza Mouzinho moved to Martha’s Vineyard during her grade-school years. She graduated from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and went on to complete dual master’s degrees in mental health counseling and theology and ministry at Boston College. Returning to the Island in 2018, Mouzinho has been working as a mental health counselor at both the Island Counseling Center and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Christopher Celeste brings experience and a diverse background that includes politics, advertising, technology, and real estate. Celeste has been involved in creating retail and real estate projects on the Vineyard, the release says, and has recently authored a meditation on personal leadership, “Leaders Lead Themselves First.”

For more information about the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation and its full list of board members, visit marthasvineyardcf.org.