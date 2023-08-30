M.V. Garden Club’s Edgartown Garden Stroll was a big success

1 of 5

On August 10, the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club hosted a garden stroll fundraiser for the club. The event featured five privately owned gardens, as well as the Cooke House and Legacy Gardens, owned by M.V. Museum. Close to 300 attendees strolled through the Edgartown historic district under bright and sunny skies. The event netted more than $14,000, exceeding the M.V. Garden Club’s co-chairs’ expectations.

In 2024, the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club will celebrate its 100-year anniversary, and is asking the public to stay tuned for what they have in store to celebrate this noteworthy time. To visit the M.V. Garden Club’s website, go to marthasvineyardgardenclub.org. To view photos from Stroll Day, go to bit.ly/MVGC_GardenStroll.