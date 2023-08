Enjoy a musical mashup of reggae, rock, soul, and more behind the Cove in Vineyard Haven. Gates open at 2 pm, Sunday, Sept. 3, with live music starting shortly after. Reggae music giant Anthony B headlines the event. Local musicians Workman Song, Rose Guerin, Dock Dance Band, DeeJay Supa Ricky Prime, and DJ D-DUB will also entertain. Enjoy a family-friendly day of music, food, outdoor kids’ games, and mini-golf.