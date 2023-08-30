Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: Sept. 2023

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

All of our classes are live and in person. Exercise classes will also continue in Zoom format.

Monday

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Tuesday

9 am, Chair Yoga with Tom Coye. Dates to be announced.

Thursday

9 am, Exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Friday

9 am, Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise groups by phone, call 301-715-8562 or 312-626-6799.

Zoom Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Zoom Passcode: 188397

September Highlights

Daily Coffee and Tea, 9 am – 3 pm. Bring along a friend!

9 am – 3 pm. Bring along a friend! Tuesdays – Crocheting with a Cop, 2 – 3 pm with Oak Bluffs Police Department officer Savannah Barnes

– Crocheting with a Cop, 2 – 3 pm with Oak Bluffs Police Department officer Savannah Barnes Wednesday, August 30 – Meet and Greet, 1:30 – 3 pm. The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging will be hosting a Meet and Greet for Seniors. Join us for refreshments and desserts! Bring your friends along too!

– Meet and Greet, 1:30 – 3 pm. The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging will be hosting a Meet and Greet for Seniors. Join us for refreshments and desserts! Bring your friends along too! Wednesday, Sept. 6 – Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great staff!

– Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great staff! Wednesday, Sept. 13 –Bingo! Sept.13, 20, 27, 1 – 3 pm

–Bingo! Sept.13, 20, 27, 1 – 3 pm Wednesday, Sept. 20 – Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a department head,10 – 11 am. We are kicking off this great new program with town administrator Deborah Potter!

– Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a department head,10 – 11 am. We are kicking off this great new program with town administrator Deborah Potter! Thursdays – Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department – noon, Sept. 14 and Sept. 28. Please call ahead to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

– Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department – noon, Sept. 14 and Sept. 28. Please call ahead to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins. Fridays – Game Day, 11:30 am – 3 pm. Mah Jongg, Scrabble, table games.

Assistance

OBCOA offers year-round assistance with applications and forms preparation, durable medical equipment loaning, Fuel Assistance, insurance assistance, Lifeline support, monthly Social Security Video Display Program, SNAP, and telephone reassurance calls.

OBCOA sells VTA bus passes to Island residents (residing on-Island at least 6 months per year), age 65 and over.

Happy September! Happy Fall! Team work makes the dream work!