Oak Bluffs: M.V. Polar Bears, Norton Farm, Maritime Month, and Tabernacle concert

“I am the source of my joy, and infinite possibilities.” —Martha’s Vineyard Polar Bears mantra

The M.V. Polar Bears’ last official morning of swim and exercise, at 7:30 am is on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. We will enjoy the last potluck beach breakfast, and bid farewell to summer and one another. Although the numbers in the exercise circle climbed to more than 200 in August, there is a special bond that is formed in the Polar Bear experience that transcends all differences. The feeling of community, of welcome and acceptance, carries beyond the morning into the rest of your day. When I had moments of feeling cranky about the crowded roads, or the behavior of some visitors, I would be reminded the next morning in the circle of the common bonds we all share, and the joy to be found in every day. That is why we say, “Polar Bears for life!”

My heart goes out to the Clements family, who have suffered two tragic losses in August. Jeffrey Clements died too young on August 4, followed by his sister-in-law, Vera-Jean Clements, also too young, on August 7. Both Oak Bluffs kids, both beloved by their family and countless friends. There will be a celebration of life for Jeffrey on Sept. 9, at the first bridge, at 11 am.

Thanks to the Norton Farm family and staff for keeping us stocked with fresh summer food once again. We have really enjoyed the quality of fruits and veggies and baked goods there this summer. The flowers in the field and in the cans are always gorgeous — lots of sunflowers this year!

“Music on the Lawn” at the library has been such a treat! Thursday evenings have presented some great artists in a beautiful setting. Last Thursday, we enjoyed Andrew Sue Wing, an amazingly talented guitarist and vocalist, who at age 16 plays the blues as if he’s been doing it for decades. Can’t wait to see where his future goes! This Thursday, the musical guests will be Blue Yonder, 6 to 7 pm.

September brings “Maritime Month” at the Oak Bluffs library. In honor of Gordon Goodwin, longtime resident and avid fisherman, his family donated a fund to the library to support programming about our marine environment. There is a full schedule of events on the library website. Some highlights are “On The Water,” a panel discussion on shellfish conservation, on Sept. 7 at 4:30, and a showing of “On Our Watch” on Sept. 19, a documentary examining the history of our Great Ponds and the challenges they face. There will be crafting for kids and adults, clamming and shucking lessons, scavenger hunts, and more throughout the month.

Rose Cogliano let me know that the senior center will be closed on Friday, Sept. 1, for the final installation of the new heating system. The center will also be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.

The last Community Sing, at the Tabernacle last Wednesday, featured a very special guest. David Crohan played for the crowd, on a piano he donated to the MVCMA many years ago. He started with Gershwin, and then played his “Americana” medley, which takes the audience on a musical path through the 20th century. David dedicated it in part to the late Herb Wass and his wife Dorothy, who was in the audience with daughter Gretchen. David’s three sons (Stephen, Tom, and Philip) were there, with their wives and children, making it a truly special time for the family.

Kick off the holiday weekend with the Tabernacle Sunset Concert Series on Friday, Sept. 1, featuring Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. Always great to have them in our own backyard! Music starts at 6 pm.

Save the date for the 12th annual M.V. Wind Festival in Ocean Park on Saturday, Sept. 9. Events include kitemaking, model sailboat racing, and Frisbee games. This is a free community event; more info at mvwindfestival.com.

Squeezing in a few August birthdays, we send balloons to Chuck Wiley and Nancy Giordano on August 31. September birthdays start off with a bang: The fabulous Karen Trotier celebrates on Sept. 1, along with Anne Davey. The mayor of Oak Bluffs and ambassador of smiles, Eddie Ben David, will give and receive birthday hugs on Sept. 2. Miss Xena Clark also celebrates on the 2nd, by turning 3 years old. Happy birthday to James Walton on the 3rd. On the 5th, we wish a joy-filled day to Polar Bear extraordinaire Caroline Hunter! Alexandra Clark, Rachel Ben David, Molly Chvatal, Laurie Mazer, and Dawn Evans celebrate on the 5th also! Sept. 6 is the day for Skylar Hall and tiny baker Erica deForest.

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.