Poet’s Corner: ‘Mucking Stalls’

Mucking Stalls
By Nicole Jackson
The Pitchfork is my partner
And I am the lead
We enter a trance
Muck boots begin to dance
Shuffle shuffle
Then side to side
Collecting the poops
In the shavings they hide
Horse eyes watch
My scoopin’ moves
Sifting,
Swinging, and
Flinging.
Into the barrel they go.
My feet, arms, head, and heart
Start to prance
As I continue
This morning dance.
Nicole Jackson is a stablehand at White Stone Equestrian, and a designer for The MV Times. She often writes about food for the Calendar section, and works on the page layouts of the Community and News sections.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.