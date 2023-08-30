Poet’s Corner: ‘Mucking Stalls’

Mucking Stalls

By Nicole Jackson

The Pitchfork is my partner

And I am the lead

We enter a trance

Muck boots begin to dance

Shuffle shuffle

Then side to side

Collecting the poops

In the shavings they hide

Horse eyes watch

My scoopin’ moves

Sifting,

Swinging, and

Flinging.

Into the barrel they go.

My feet, arms, head, and heart

Start to prance

As I continue

This morning dance.

Nicole Jackson is a stablehand at White Stone Equestrian, and a designer for The MV Times. She often writes about food for the Calendar section, and works on the page layouts of the Community and News sections.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.