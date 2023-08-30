Real Estate Transactions: August 21 – 25, 2023

Aquinnah

August 22, Nola Elsie McGowan, trustee of the Estate of Rolfe Lumley, sold a lot off 0 State Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $54,994.

August 24, Edwin Hydeman and the Estate of Aiko Hydeman sold 371 State Road to William L. Seward and Michell N.K. Seward for $1,670,000.

Edgartown

August 21, Joan M. Carey sold 5 Marsh Hawk Circle to Marsh Hawk MGZ LLC for $2,000,000.

August 21, Andrew McCann and Elizabeth McCann sold 39 Prices Way to Timothy R. Day and Nicola J. Killeen-Day for $1,325,000.

August 23, Millers Unlimited Properties LLC sold 3 Duarte Circle to Jeffrey N. Karp and Jill J. Karp for $5,700,000.

August 24, Mary Sue Maturo and Louis Maturo sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 516 Week 15 to Mark Kuiper and Stephanie Harris-Kuiper for $500.

August 25, William J. Kennedy and Betty Jean Kennedy sold 23 Jennie Lane to Anthony Pomarico and Natalie Pomarico for $4,495,000.

August 25, Albert K. Jamgochian and Barbara C. Jamgochian sold 4 Hye Way to Matthew J. Cancellare and Shandrekia Cancellare for $1,090,000.

Oak Bluffs

August 23, Thomas Hjerpe and Mary Jo Hjerpe sold 61E Ocean Ave. Unit 5 to Sarah R. Grundy and Derek J. Grundy for $920,000.

August 23, Capebuilt Lagoon Ridge LLC sold 32 Double Ox Road to Michael J. Pohl and Vivian J. Pohl, trustees of Michael J. Pohl 2023 Trust, for $1,539,049.36.

August 23, Capebuilt Lagoon Ridge LLC sold 8 Hopes Way to Mark Edward Johnson, trustee of Mark Edward Johnson Revocable Living Trust, for $1,857,255.

Tisbury

August 22, Deborah Belsky-Barr, now known as Deborah Barr, sold 35 Mount Aldworth Road to Richard S. Dubin, trustee of Mt. Aldworth Realty Trust, for $1,200,000.

August 22, Charles C. Fitzsimmons and Mari Elizabeth Fitzsimmons sold 42 Hagerty Drive to William Henry Yale Stevens III and Heather M. Stevens for $2,100,000.

August 24, David W. Sauter and Kirsten G. Sauter sold 401 State Road to RW Bryant Realty LLC for $1,325,000.

West Tisbury

August 24, Pond House Holdings LLC sold 71 Runner Road to Christopher C. McIsaac and Tracey E. Braun, trustee of Town Cove II Realty Trust, for $3,295,000.

August 25, John Abrams, trustee of Christine Abrams Trust, Jeffrey Majkowski, Heather Majkowski, Stephen Hammond, Lynn Weber-Wright, Lynn Scott Weber, Jill Petranek, Robert Petraneck, Thomas Andrews, Aretha T. Taylor, Newell Pledger-Shinn, Newell Isbell Shinn, Jennifer Leigh Isbell, Sian Rebecca Williams, Sian Williams Bassett, Paul Farrington, Sylvia Farrington, Alexandria Pratt, Christopher Stetson Look IV, Philippe Jordi, Randi Baird, Merrie Beth Dodge, Caroline R. Flanders, Helen M. Green, Peter Sawyer, Summer Pramer, and Andrew Pramer sold 0 Rock Pond Road to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $150,000.

August 25, Frances F. Copeland, also known as Frances R. Fisher Copeland, Martha F. Staples, Martha M. Fisher, Donald M. Fisher Jr., and Peter D. Fisher sold 362 State Road to Ronaldo M. Andrade and Quezia M. Da Silva for $800,000.