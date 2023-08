A memorial service to celebrate the life of Robert N. Ganz Jr. of Chilmark will be held at the Grange Hall, 1067 State Road in West Tisbury, on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2 pm. Friends and community are invited to come share stories and memories of a life well lived.

The service will also be streamed online. Please email ganzpoetry@gmail.com for a link and more information.