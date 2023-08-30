Tisbury Council on Aging: Sept. 2023

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

Weekly Activities

Mondays

Make a Creative Colorful Card, 5.5 x 4.25 in., 11 am

ACBL Duplicate Bridge, with Eric Stricoff, 1 – 4 pm

Tuesdays

Knitters, come and knit at the senior center and bring a friend! We have yarn or bring your own. 9 am

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion chaired by Stephen Power, MEd, MFA, about T.S. Eliot’s “Four Quartets” on Tuesdays at 3 pm.

Wednesdays

Play Reading, followed with discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players with Martha, guys and gals! 1 – 3 pm

Meditation Yoga w/Steve, bring a mat or something comfortable to lay on during practice. 3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, new topics weekly, 11 am

Boggle, 1:30 pm

Lunch, noon, call Nicole to make a reservation. 508-693-0887 or 508-693-4393. $3 suggested donation.

Fridays

Party Bridge, with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm

Gentle Dance to Music, Exercise that is good for you and fun! 20 minutes of classic dance music, 4 pm

Announcements

Sept. 4 – Labor Day. The center is closed.

Sept. 5 – Wellness Clinic – 10:30 am – 11:30 am

Sept. 5 – Food Distribution 10 am – noon

Sept. 14 – Legal Advice – Arthur Bergeron Elder Law Attorney 1 – 3 pm.

Canceled session this month. Will meet Oct. 12. Call for an appointment: 508-696-4205

Sept. 18 – Diabetes Support group meeting 1 – 2 pm. Call for updated information at 508-696-4205.

Sept. 18 to 22 – Fall Prevention Week. Watch for activities going on at each Senior Center. We will have a demonstration on how to get up from a fall given by Catie Blake, 10 – 11 am. Clare Sullivan RN, Public Health Nurse will talk on How to Make Your Home Safe, 1-2 pm. Cindy Trish, executive director of Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard, will talk about “Home Modification Program – How to Make your Home Safer to Prevent Falls.” We ask that you call the Tisbury Senior Center for updates and information at 508-696-4205.

We welcome Catie Blake as our new Council on Aging Director. She has been conducting exercise class on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Tisbury Senior Center. She is known to our older adults who attend the classes. We welcome everyone to come meet Catie.