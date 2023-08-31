Convocation 2023: Teachers rally before school year

1 of 5

As the Island prepares for the first day back to school on September 5th, the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools 2023 Convocation for teachers and staff kicked off the 2023-2024 school year in style on Thursday morning at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center.

School teachers and staff from across the Island arrived at the PAC for a welcome back celebration. Coffee, pastries, and other light refreshments were served, along with a performance from high school jazz musicians Eli Friedman on saxophone, Owen Parian on piano, Connor Graves on drums, and Elliot Stead on standup bass.

Superintendent Richie Smith warmly greeted the room and thanked everyone in attendance.

“I wanted to start the day with something I thought many of you could relate to,” he said, playing a short, comedic video of a student who really did not want to go back to school — crying, sliding down the stairs, hiding in the bathroom — which earned some hearty laughter from the teachers and staff filling the auditorium.

Smith cued up a welcome back disco song and the lights were cut for some glow-in-the-dark fun. Disco lights, glow-sticks, and other light-up goodies were passed around the auditorium, courtesy of the Tisbury school, creating an early morning dance party.

“There’s such good energy in here,” said Smith, “I love today.”

Current co-presidents of the teachers union, Gina Patty, Sean DeBettencourt, and Anna Cotton briefly took the stage to share some words. DeBettencourt honored the work of the teachers and “the joys and struggles of bringing the light of knowledge to cast out the darkness of ignorance.” He commended everyone for their work of building a safe, supportive and fun learning environment.

“That’s what this group of experts is about to engage in once more, and that’s something to celebrate, and to honor,” said deBettencourt. “We ring in a new year for the Martha’s Vineyard Public School district.”

DeBettencourt shared that he was proud of the union’s accomplishment of settling and signing the last two of the five bargaining unit contracts. “Better late than never,” DeBettencourt said.

Massachusetts Teacher of the Year Danielle “Dani” Charbonneau took the stage next. An English Language Arts teacher at MVRHS, Charbonneau said: “I really wanted to thank the entire island community for the opportunity to represent you as Massachusetts Teacher of the Year 2023.” She also highlighted the Vineyard’s alternative education program, Project Vine. “I don’t feel like I won teacher of the year, that was an award for us,” Charbonneau said of the collaborative work on Project Vine. Other schools are interested in models similar to the program, according to Charbonneau. She also snapped a photo for social media, featuring the auditorium of teachers and staff, “that the white house is totally gonna share,” she said.

Smith acknowledged and thanked the members of the MVRHS school committee before diving into his last remarks, sharing his broad goals for teachers and staff for the year. He acknowledged the 27 new teachers and staff, and asked them to stand so their colleagues could welcome and applaud them.

“Relationships affect everything we do,” said Smith. He reminded everyone in the room that they have the distinct role of being an educator. “The values you bring, the philosophies you bring, the behaviors you display, influences our culture,” he said. Research suggests the interplay between school relationships, culture, and success is inextricable, said Smith.

He spoke briefly about having a strategy for the upcoming year, as opposed to a strategic plan. “A strategy means we do a few things well, it’s grounded in strategy, and it’s recursive and adaptive,” said Smith.

Areas the Superintendent hopes to emphasize throughout the year include understanding staff and students through surveys, collaborative problem solving with the Think: Kids organization, effective discipline strategies, culturally responsive practices, improved instruction for all students through collaboration, and school safety.

Strategies for the year include having a system-wide commitment to student success, emphasizing co-teaching models, prioritizing the physical and emotional welfare of students, and exploring alternative approaches to discipline.

The superintendent also highlighted a commitment to a strong school community approach, including a commitment to building maintenance and upgrades, an emphasis on increasing family engagement, and exploring programs that increase community support.

“Taking care of our kids and taking care of our staff is job 1,” Smith said. The superintendent thanked staff for their participation in the synergy emergency response training before sharing his closing thoughts.

Convocation 2023 closed out with 2 more songs from the student jazz band before teachers and staff dispersed to prepare for the start of school on Tuesday, September 5th.