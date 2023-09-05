Land court sides with school committee on turf appeal

A land court judge has ruled against the Oak Bluffs planning board for rejecting a request for a special permit from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District to build a synthetic turf athletic field, citing concerns over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Judge Kevin T. Smith ruled Tuesday that the planning board acted “beyond its authority” when it took groundwater protection into its argument when denying the project.

The court agreed with the school district, whose legal argument has relied heavily on the Dover Amendment — legislation that allows properties with an educational component to bypass certain zoning bylaws — to make their case in the controversial Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School v. the Town of Oak Bluffs Planning Board.

The planning board had refuted the Dover Amendment argument, saying the legislation is outdated, as it predates the formation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), enactment of the Safe Drinking Water Act and Clean Water Act, and recent revelations on the dangers of PFAS.

The board also argued that the school board misrepresented the term “open space,” which it says is “distinct from the Dover Amendment’s purpose of protecting educational uses from discrimination through municipal housing.”

Though “protection of groundwater is of critical importance to any municipality, particularly when that municipality is on an island in the Atlantic Ocean,” Judge Smith’s decision states, the court is “constrained by the language of the Dover Amendment and the cases that have construed it. The Legislature has limited the application of local zoning bylaws to an educational use to dimensional controls, only. The wisdom of this limitation, under these circumstances, is not for this court to question.”

Per Smith’s decision, officials with the planning board and school committee are “ordered” to collaborate on a written joint status report to be submitted to the court within thirty days of this decision.