Arthur Miguel Sales Vieira

Vanuza De Oliveira Sales and Jhony Da Silva Vieira of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Arthur Miguel Sales Vieira, on August 29, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Arthur weighed 7 pounds, 3.9 ounces.

Emanuelly Oliveira Cordeiro

Marlene Dias and Paulo Lemes Cardeiro announce the birth of a daughter, Emanuelly Oliveira Cordeiro, on August 31, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Emanuelly weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.