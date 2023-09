The author of “Blood Pudding,” Gerald Yukevich (Ivan Cox), will be signing books at Edgartown Books on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2 to 4 pm. “Blood Pudding” is a historical novel about the gritty but loving Malinowski family, who are immigrants from Poland. The story involves Tad struggling under the dictatorship of his father and with the running gauntlet of painful and humiliating boyhood cruelties.