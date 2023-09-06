Capture the Island

Photographer Tim DeWitt is holding a three-part photography course to capture the natural beauty of Martha’s Vineyard. Each class will take place at a different scenic Trustees location, allowing participants to learn, practice, and tweak their landscape photography skills. DeWitt will support the creative exploration for participants, while a Trustees guide directs the hike. Students can look forward to personalized direction and critique.

This workshop is open to all levels of experience. Any camera can be used, though 35mm is preferable. Each class will be approximately 2 to 3 miles of walking over medium to difficult terrain. Bring sun protection, sturdy walking shoes, insect/tick protection, and water/snacks. On Saturday Sept. 9, the class will take place at Menemsha Hills: glacial hills, vernal pools, coastal plains, and 308-foot Prospect Hill. Each session requires a separate ticket purchase. Contact the Trustees at cdrogin@thetrustees.org or 508-693-7662 for details and pricing. You can register for the Sept. 9 class at thetrustees.org/event/89505.