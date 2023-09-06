Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game. We play at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown every Wednesday; come check us out. The results are as follows:

1st place: Tony Rezendes with a 12/5 +54 card

2nd place: Jack Silvia with a 9/4 +31 card

3rd place: Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 +7 card

4th place: Byram Devine with a 8/4 +68 card

There were 2, 24-point hands by Neale Bassett and Collin Evanson.

There was 1 flush in the crib by Ed Montesion.

Please come and check us out. We have food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.