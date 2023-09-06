Edgartown: Photography and hiking, Croquet Club, Wind Festival, author talk, and stress relief

Welcome, September. It’s so hard to believe that summer has come to a close. School is back in session. The crowds have gone. The weather has cooled, as it tends to do this time of year. Though the forecast as I write this is for a beautiful first week of September. I bet there will be plenty of teachers making their way to the beach after these first days of school. Nothing like a beach break on the way home from work.

I hope everyone has a good return to school, teachers and families alike. It always takes some adjustment to ease out of summer mode and get back into school mode. Everyone has to figure out new schedules and get organized and do homework and all that other stuff. I wish everyone a great school year ahead.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Manny Estrella on August 29, Pam Melrose on August 30, Kalob Shipton and Alison Enos on Sept. 4, Linda Hathaway and Kathy Pogue on Sept. 5, and Sarah Parece and my brother-in-law, Phil Fleisher on Sept. 6.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Tim DeWitt is offering a photography course: Capture the Island: Photography Class and Guided Hike at Menemsha Hills. This is one part of a three-part course, each at a different Trustees property. Per the write-up in the Things to Do section of the Times, a Trustees guide will direct the hike route, while Tim will support the creative exploration of participants. Students can look forward to personalized direction and critique as they solidify their creative vision in landscape photography. “This workshop is open to all levels of experience and any type of camera, though 35mm is preferable. Instruction and pace will vary based on class dynamics and participant needs. Each class will be approximately 2 to 3 miles of walking over medium to difficult terrain, including soft sand, packed dirt, and loose rocks. Please plan to bring: sun protection, sturdy walking shoes, insect/tick protection, and water/snacks. Participants may get their feet wet if the best shot requires stepping into the water”. Other dates are Oct. 21 and Nov. 18. Each session requires a separate ticket purchase. Contact the Trustees at cdrogin@thetrustees.org or 508-693-7662 for details and pricing. You can register for the Sept. 9 class/walk at thetrustees.org/event/89505.

Want to learn to play croquet? Saturdays in September and October from 9 to 10 am the Edgartown Croquet Club is offering an introduction and lessons for American 6 Wicket Croquet. These lessons are free. Sounds like fun.

The Martha’s Vineyard Wind Festival a.k.a. Kite Festival is Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10:30 am until 7:30 pm. Kids can make kites, adult kite flying competitions will happen in the afternoon, and fun can be had by the whole family. For details, check out their website at mvwindfestival.com or just show up at Ocean Park on Saturday. The rain date is Sunday.

Gerald Yukevich (Ivan Cox) is signing his book, “Blood Pudding,” at Edgartown Books on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 4 pm. The book is about the struggles of an immigrant family from Poland. I’ve heard the author tell stories before and bet the book is a great read. You might just see me in line.

The Edgartown Village Market continues through September on Tuesdays at the Daniel Fisher House from 9 am until 2 pm. This open air market is just the place to get fresh produce, flowers, and artwork and crafts by local artisans.

The Edgartown library is offering “Stress Relief Through Diet” with registered functional medicine dietitian, Ana Cristina Lewis on Sept. 12 from 5 to 6 pm. Learn what you can do to support your body’s response to stress. And who doesn’t have stress, right? Registration is not required.

My condolences go out to the family and friends of Fred Mascolo, who passed away this week. He was always so kind and generous, supporting so many Island causes and people. It is a big loss for the Island and he will be missed for sure.

That about does it for this week. The holiday weekend prompted an early deadline. I apologize if I missed any news that was sent in after Friday. I’ll be sure to share it next week. Here’s to a slower pace now that September is here. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.