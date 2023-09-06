Invitation to sing

If you love to sing, and wish you could belt it out somewhere other than in your shower, consider joining the Island Community Chorus, who just so happen to be seeking new singers. Auditions are not required. The organization simply asks that singers commit to attending rehearsals, so that director William D. Peek Jr., can teach the music. The Island Community chorus was incorporated in 1998, and over its three decades, has performed music ranging from Cole Porter and Bob Dylan to great choral pieces by Bach, Brahms, Mendelssohn, and more. Rehearsals begin on Monday, Sept. 11, preparing for holiday concerts on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3, at the Old Whaling Church. The chorus rehearses every Monday from 7 to 9 pm in the program room of the Edgartown Public Library. Dues for the 13-week semester are $40. Singers signing up are asked to come early to be registered and to pick up their music.

For more information, visit islandcommunitychorus.org, or email islandchorus@gmail.com.