Potters Bowl fundraiser

1 of 4

Featherstone Center for the Arts offers year-round arts education and experiences for people of all ages and abilities. Through a wide-range of programs and collaborations they strive to make art accessible to everyone. On Sunday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 6 pm, Featherstone is holding their affordable and fun Potters Bowl event. Potters Bowl is a community-focused event which helps raise much needed funds for the art center.

Local potters create beautiful one-of-a-kind bowls which they donate for this special fundraiser. Guests select their favorite handcrafted bowl and fill it with delicious locally made soup from various Island restaurants and caterers, along with delectable Island made bread and desserts. Featherstone invites new potters who are interested in donating to contact them at 508-693-1850.