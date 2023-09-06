Response to “What’s in a name?” essay

To the Editor:

I read, with a grin on my face, the essay, ‘What’s in a name?’ by John Merrow. The grin was elicited to think that a two-time Peabody Award winner would actually take the time to register 22 names containing the word Martha with the relevant Massachusetts state agency. My hunch is that he wrote the essay with his tongue firmly embedded in his cheek. However, if he did actually register the names, no worries. As Annie said on Broadway, “The Sun Will Come Up ToMerrow.”

Kevin R. Loughlin

Edgartown