Stroll through Vineyard Haven’s West Chop as amateur historian Wayne Nichols shares stories of great writers and neighbors (William Styron, Lillian Hellman, John Hersey, Art Buchwald, with sprinkling of neighbor Mike Wallace). This walking tour features the former homes of these accomplished writers. Meet at the bandstand in Owen Park. Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. Sunday, Sept. 10, 4:30 to 6 pm. Free.