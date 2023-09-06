Wag your tail at Angels Helping Animals benefit

Dogs rule. They’re fun, funny, and love us unconditionally. Dogs also help us in numerous ways. On average, people who own dogs have fewer heart attacks, are less lonely, get more exercise, feel less depressed, and sleep better. Unfortunately there are thousands of dogs in need of good homes, and that’s where Angels Helping Animals Worldwide (AHAWW) comes in. AHAWW rescues dogs from islands devastated by hurricanes, areas where there are earthquakes, puppy mills, high kill shelters, and areas struggling with overpopulation due to lack of spay and neuter programs. AHAWW also provides medical and emotional support while finding loving permanent homes on Martha’s Vineyard and throughout New England. On Saturday, Sept. 9, a benefit for AHAWW Martha’s Vineyard, will be held at Nomans, 15 Island Inn Road, in Oak Bluffs. From 5 to 8 pm there will be a silent auction, followed by the Black Eyed Susans, who will perform from 6 to 9 pm. All are welcome to attend.

For more information on AHAWW, visit angelshelpinganimalsmv.org.